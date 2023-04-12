China is closely watching the development of the American chatbot ChatGPT, launched in November, which is capable of formulating detailed answers in seconds to all kinds of questions.

The system is not available in the country, but ChatGPT is the subject of countless articles and discussions on social media, as Chinese tech giants compete to design equivalent tools.

Artificial intelligence automates repetitive learning and discovery through new data.

Baidu, known for its search engine, was one of the first Chinese groups to position itself on AI, followed by Tencent (internet and video games) and Alibaba (e-commerce).

China wants to regulate the so-called ‘Generative Artificial Intelligence’, in full swing and before being put up for sale, products using this technology will have to “undergo a safety inspection”according to a draft regulation published last Tuesday by the Cyberspace Administration of China.

The regulatory body, which submits its text for public comment before approving it, does not specify when the regulations will take effect.

Content generated by Artificial Intelligence must “reflect fundamental socialist values ​​and not include content related to the subversion of state power,” the draft regulation says.

Its objective is to guarantee “the healthy development and standard application of Generative Artificial Intelligence technology”, according to the organism.

technological regulation

China aims to become the world leader in Artificial Intelligence by 2030which means revolutionizing many sectors, such as the automotive industry and medicine.

Baidu was the first company in its country to announce that it was working on a Chinese equivalent of ChatGPT. His so-called Ernie Bot, presented to the press last month, works in Mandarin, is aimed exclusively at the Chinese market and is currently only available in beta version.

Online commerce giant Alibaba unveiled its own robot on Tuesday, called Tongyi Qianwen.

The main challenge for Chinese developers in the race for Artificial Intelligence is to devise a conversational robot that works well, but that does not stray from the strict framework of allowed content.

China closely monitors the internet and its media. The censors remove every day content that criticizes state policy or that may create discomfort. Social networks are also subject to strict control.

The country is also at the forefront of regulating new technologies, having already asked Internet giants last year to reveal their algorithms, the brain of many applications and services on the Internet that are usually a well-kept secret.

