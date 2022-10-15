





By Yew Lun Tian

BEIJING (Reuters) – China will make its Covid-19 prevention measures more scientific, accurate and effective, a Communist Party spokesman said on Saturday, reiterating Beijing’s stance that its approach to the pandemic is the right one.

Beijing this week reaffirmed its commitment to a Covid-19 policy that has prevented mass infection and deaths but has also caused deep economic damage and sparked widespread frustration among Chinese citizens.

Speaking to reporters ahead of the party’s congress, held every five years and scheduled to take place between Sunday and Saturday in Beijing, party spokesman Sun Yeli said that while the pandemic is expected to end soon, the reality is that it hasn’t happened yet.

China’s “zero dynamics” policy has kept infection and death rates low and ensured social and economic stability, he told reporters.

“If you look at the overall balance, our epidemic prevention measures are the most cost-effective and efficient,” Sun said.

“Our prevention and control strategies and measures will become more scientific, more accurate and more effective,” he said. “We firmly believe that the dawn is ahead and that persistence is victory.”

As of 2020, China has reported 5,226 deaths from Covid-19 among its population of 1.4 billion people. In contrast, more than 1 million people have died from the disease in the United States.

(Reporting by Yew Lun Tian)







