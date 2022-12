China’s dictator and Communist Party General Secretary Xi Jinping. 🇧🇷 Photo: Disclosure / Government of China

Chinese could be blamed for liking posts deemed illegal or harmful, sparking fears that the world’s second-largest economy plans to tighten its grip on social media.

China is tightening its internet regulation as authorities step up a crackdown on protesters who complain about the country’s stringent Covid-19 restrictions.

The new rules take effect from Dec. 15, as part of a new set of guidelines published by the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) earlier this month. The CAC operates under the Central Commission on Cyberspace Affairs, chaired by dictator Xi Jinping.