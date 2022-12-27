China will publish Covid-19 infections and deaths once a month starting in January, when the disease will be managed under Category B, according to an official with the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, CDC.

More changes in the policy against the pandemic. Following the relaxation of China’s measures against Covid-19, the virus that caused the global pandemic in 2020 will be managed in Category B, as the disease has become less viral and will gradually evolve into a common respiratory infection.

For some experts, the measure could increase confusion and mistrust about the speed of contagion or the number of deaths from the virus. The current Chinese management includes top-level prevention and treatment modules and has been in force since the beginning of 2020 when the pandemic broke out, but will now be downgraded to category B.

“From January 8, China will downgrade the management of the disease (Covid-19) from class A to class B under the country’s law on the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases and withdraw it from the management of infectious diseases under quarantine in a major change to its epidemic response policies,” the Xinhua news agency announced.

The CDC will announce existing hospitalizations, as well as serious cases, critical illnesses and deaths, according to Yin Wenwu, chief physician of the CDC’s communication department, adding that it will also not distinguish between local and imported infections.

“The number of close contacts will no longer be reported,” Yin added, according to China Daily. “The center will adjust the frequency of its Covid-19 reports based on the epidemic situation, eventually reporting once a month, which is the usual practice for category B diseases,” she added.

The official commented that the CDC will conduct online surveys to gather more information. “The notification of Covid-19 cases will be based on the number of hospitalized patients, positive nucleic acid and antigen test results that are reported, and monitoring of key groups, key sites and mutation of variants,” he said.

Joy in China at the end of the mandatory quarantine for incoming travelers

China announced it will stop requiring visitors to quarantine from January 8, the National Health Commission reported, a major step toward easing restrictions at its borders, largely closed since 2020.

There are no official restrictions for Chinese going abroad, but the new rule will make it much easier for them to return home.

Data from the Ctrip travel platform showed that, half an hour after the news broke, searches for cross-border destinations had increased tenfold. Macau, Hong Kong, Japan, Thailand and South Korea were the most searched for, according to Ctrip.

According to Trip.com, outbound flight bookings were up 254% early Tuesday compared to the previous day.

The National Immigration Administration of China announced that it will resume processing passport applications for Chinese citizens who wish to travel abroad, as well as the approval of visits by mainland residents to Hong Kong.

Shares of global luxury goods groups, which are heavily dependent on Chinese buyers, rose on the easing of travel restrictions. China represents 21% of the global luxury goods market, valued at 350,000 million euros.

Oil rose to its highest level in three weeks, although prices pared gains after some US power facilities announced shutdowns due to winter storms.

They seek to erase the traces of the Covid Zero policy

Three years after strict Zero Covid policies, which ranged from border closures to continuous quarantines, hit China’s $17 trillion economy, the world’s second-biggest.

The relaxation, experts say, could mean the virus is spreading largely unchecked across the country of 1.4 billion people. The change of course in the policy of restrictions due to the virus comes after last month China registered the largest show of social discontent since President Xi Jinping took power in 2012, demanding the removal of these measures.

This Tuesday the Chinese flocked to travel agencies before the reopening of the borders next month, even as the increase in infections puts pressure on the health system.

But official statistics showed only one death from Covid-19 in the last seven days, raising doubts among health experts and residents about the official data. The figures are not consistent with the experience of much less populated countries after they reopened.

According to doctors, hospitals are overwhelmed with five to six times the usual number of patients, most of them elderly. International health experts estimate millions of daily infections and predict at least one million deaths from Covid-19 in China in 2023.

Despite this, the Chinese authorities are determined to erase every last memory of their aggressive policy against Covid.

with Reuters