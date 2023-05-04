Home page politics

From: Finn Mayer-Kuckuk

Split

The Green foreign politician Jürgen Trittin during a speech in the Bundestag © Julian Weber/dpa

In an interview, Jürgen Trittin emphasizes that China cannot drive a wedge between Germany and France. He considers our dependence on the Chinese market to be serious.

The Green politician Jürgen Trittin has been a member of the Bundestag since 1998 and a member of the Foreign Affairs Committee since 2014. Between 1998 and 2005 he was Federal Environment Minister. Finn Mayer-Kuckuk spoke to Trittin.

You were in China in March. What were your impressions?

The Chinese side was trying to improve relations with Europe and Germany, especially after the Covid years.

Federal Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has also been in Beijing since then. But afterwards there was a feeling that China paid more attention to France’s Emmanuel Macron as a representative of Europe.

If the Chinese leadership thinks they are discovering a split between Germany and France, then they are mistaken. This is an illusion. Parallel to the statements in China Macron sent a frigate through the Taiwan Strait. In the interview, Macron formulated a well-known political goal: that it is not in Europe’s interest to end up in a bipolarity between China and the USA, but that we as Europe want to become more resilient and independent in a multipolar world. The Federal Government also shares this view.

But wasn’t Macron already doing damage by the timing of his statements?

I might not have expressed myself exactly like that, but there was also a lot of interpretation. Some have described it as: Macron and von der Leyen appeared in the role distribution “Good Cop”, “Bad Cop”.. But they’re both cops. The development of greater political and economic resilience is not one that we Germans can organize alone. That’s only possible in Europe. And that is the reason why, in my opinion, the biggest change in German China policy is its Europeanization.

Trittin: China strategy follows national security strategy

Keyword China strategy. There are two drafts from Green led ministries. Where is the comprehensive joint paper by the traffic light coalition?

This comes as planned after the National Security Strategy. That will be the umbrella strategy and it will come soon. This basically describes how and where we want to reposition ourselves. For a long time, the belief prevailed that our democratic-capitalist ratio is also the ratio of the world, “It’s the economy, stupid” à la Bill Clinton. This does not apply to Russia, it has long applied to China, but there it is increasingly being supplemented and overlaid by a nationalist narrative.

We counter this with a strategy of integrated security. A triad of defense, resilience and sustainability, i.e. security from war, security of our social model and securing the natural basis of life. That is the overarching strategy.

What does this mean for the integrated China strategy?

I believe that we will remain in the order in which we will adopt the national security strategy in the next few weeks and then the underlying sector-specific or regionally oriented strategies, as before indopacificto China or the climate foreign policy strategy, which is very central here.

Have you already picked up signals from the Chancellery about how they think about it there? The chancellor is said to be more polarized than the old federal government.

You’re doing the chancellor an injustice. If you listen to his speech in Singapore or reading the essay he wrote ahead of the G20 in the FAZ has published, one finds an element again and again. He emphasizes more than average: We live in a multipolar world. This is an element of demarcation from a naïve transatlanticism. I say naively because we are currently in an excellent cooperation with our American friends. Even when we have massive conflicts of interest, we manage to talk to each other and find solutions. But we also know that it doesn’t always have to be like this. The Chancellor sees that too, and I think the Chancellor’s basic attitude is correct.

China and the economy: becoming clear about dependencies

If you are currently talking to business representatives, including medium-sized companies, you will hear a lot of concern about business in China. The government must convince business to play along with the strategy and also to accept hardship. This won’t be easy I suppose?

No, it’s not easy. Above all, you have to be clear about the individual dependencies. I believe that we have to explain to people what the price is, for example, for relocating certain strategic industries or for rebuilding, i.e. in production, pharmaceuticals, photovoltaics and the like. That no longer works according to the motto: we produce where it is cheapest or where there are the most subsidies. That also has a price – also for the people and society here.

Where can greater resilience be achieved comparatively easily, where will it be difficult?

We can actually diversify in terms of raw material supply. Rare earths are not really rare. The bigger problem is the third dependency, market dependency. We have a huge problem with the three motorists and with BASF. So four companies that are systemically important from a German point of view and have an implicit state guarantee in Germany. But market dependence also affects a large part of the 5,000 small and medium-sized companies which, while they make 40 percent of their sales in China, derive around 60 percent of their returns from there. The smaller companies are no different from BMW or VW. They can’t just say I’m relocating production to Vietnam because the whole ecosystem around it, in terms of suppliers and the like, isn’t just moving along either. Indeed, we have a long process ahead of us.

Is the process starting now?

What has changed is that BASF, VW, Daimler, but also more small and medium-sized companies have now understood to some extent that they have a problem. They didn’t want to admit it for far too long. The Covid restrictions around in Shanghai were there a wake-up call, in which system one moves there.

Three major car companies and BASF continue to invest in China on a large scale

However, VW is going in the other direction. The group now has to invest even more in China, it says, because it needs new models for China. Has the problem really been fully understood?

VW is on track to unintentionally dramatically reduce its market dependency judging by sales trends. While BYD sells 150,000 electric cars, VW does not sell 10,000.

The auto show has indeed revealed dramatic tendencies here.

This is the reality now. And that has something to do with the fact that the German automotive industry believed for far too long that Christian Lindner and Ulf Poschardt were the actual car customers. They cling to the little boy’s dream of a humming car with a steering wheel, while in China completely different values ​​such as digitization and automation suddenly take center stage.

I was at Tgood, which is a company in Qingdao that makes charging stations and voltage converters. There I was given an impressive demonstration of how far the grid integration of e-cars has progressed in China. E-cars are already used there in everyday life to store renewable energy, the charging process is controlled as a buffer depending on the availability of electricity. For us, that’s still utopian.

China: Photovoltaic components mainly from Xinjiang

Now, the Chinese are not only very good at making cars, but also at making solar cells. And the silicon for the solar cells comes out to a large extent Xinjiang.

You’re asking the wrong person. I was once responsible for building the world’s leading photovoltaics industry in Germany. Then there was a government in which an economics minister, Philipp Rösler, and an environment minister, Peter Altmaier, announced that they would flatten everything. The result was that the outside capital financing for the necessary investments in the German photovoltaic industry went down the drain, the production lines developed for this went to China and 100,000 people became unemployed in Germany. That was not maliciousness on the part of the Chinese, the CDU and FDP are responsible for that. We’re going to pay a heavy price for having to resettle this again, 20 years later.

So Germany should create a solar industry again? With high subsidies?

If we want to achieve the expansion targets, then there is no getting around it. We will also have to have our own photovoltaic industry for reasons of climate protection.