Chinese government promoted tax and fee cuts throughout 2023 to try to encourage economic growth

China will exempt companies with monthly sales of up to 100,000 yuan (about R$ 76,000 at the exchange rate on Friday – 13.jan.2023) from VAT (Value Added Tax) throughout 2023, according to the country’s financial and tax authorities .

The Ministry of Finance and the General Administration of Taxation, the institutions responsible for collecting taxes in China, have also specified tax relief policies for taxpayers engaged in manufacturing services such as postal and telecommunication services.

As part of efforts to revive economic growth, which has slowed in the country with the health restrictions during the pandemic, China has carried out a wide range of tax and fee cuts over the years. In 2022, the country implemented record VAT credit refunds, which totaled around 2.4 trillion yuan (R$ 1.82 trillion).

Data released on Jan. 7 shows that China’s rail cargo delivery volume reached 3.9 billion tons in 2022, up 4.7% year-on-year, according to rail operator China Railway.

On January 8, the country reopened its borders, including the connection with Hong Kong. The entry of non-residents without special authorization had been interrupted since the beginning of the covid-19 pandemic.

*With agency information Xinhua