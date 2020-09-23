Trying to match the US in terms of designing and producing new generation war planes, China is several years behind the US Air Force in the creation of sixth generation fighter aircraft. The newspaper ‘South China Morning Post’ said on Wednesday that the US is at the forefront of the sixth generation fighter aircraft and that the US Air Force has said that it has flown a sample that is a milestone and that China has to call it It will take many years to achieve.

The US has two fifth generation aircraft: the Lockheed Martin F-22 and the F-25. Although China is far behind in the making of aircraft engines, it has built many new generation fighter aircraft including the fourth generation fighter aircraft J-20, along with the aircraft which is not under the grip of radar.

Its advanced aircraft include Sukhoi-27, Sukhoi-30KK and Sukhoi-35S, including Sukhoi aircraft from Russia, in addition to the J-15. China currently has an aircraft carrier Liaoning. In addition, Shandong, an aircraft carrier in the country, is undergoing trials and a third aircraft carrier is being built.

According to official media reports, China wants to build six aircraft carriers. Although China is focusing on upgrading aircraft, the new generation of Chinese aircraft is mainly dependent on Russian engines. China’s fifth generation fighter aircraft Chengdu J-20 was in service in 2017.

Wang Haifeng, chief designer of the Chengdu Aircraft Industry Group, which built the G-20, has confirmed that China has begun work on the next generation of fighter aircraft. He said, “I believe that in 2035 or before you will see these efforts turning into powerful weapons that will protect our airspace.”