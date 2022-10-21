Although he did not say so on Sunday at the opening of the 20th Congress of the Communist Party of China, President Xi Jinping has ordered the Army “rapidly modernize” to “win regional wars.” This phrase was not heard in his address to the nearly 2,300 delegates gathered at the Great Hall of the People, but it is recorded in Xi’s report to Congress. With its subsequent dissemination, it has been found that he shortened the speech, which is 72 pages in Mandarin and 63 in English, skipping some important parts.

Of all of them, this is one of the most striking: «We will become more adept at deploying our military forces regularly and in various ways, and our Army will be determined and flexible when carrying out its operations. This will allow us to shape our security posture, defuse and manage crises and conflicts, and win regional wars.”

The omission is significant at a time of heightened tension with Taiwan, the ‘de facto’ democratic and independent island claimed by Beijing since the end of the civil war in 1949. The call for reunification came just later in his speech, when Xi advocated for the peaceful path of the ‘One country, two systems’ model, but did not renounce “the use of force” against “the interference of external forces and the few separatists who seek Taiwan’s independence.”

In the strait that separates this island from the mainland, swords have been raised since the summer, when the president of the US House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, traveled to Taiwan, ignoring threats from Beijing. After her visit, the Chinese Army surrounded the island with its largest military maneuvers to date and even fired missiles over its airspace from one side to the other. In addition to trying to intimidate the Taiwanese, the exercises were a rehearsal for the blockade with which a hypothetical invasion would begin.

Admiral Michael Gilday, chief of US naval operations, warned against that possibility on Wednesday, believing that Beijing could try to take the island not in 2025, as the Taiwanese Defense Ministry fears, but next year or even this year. This is suspected by Gilday – who recommends an action plan to the Pentagon – after listening to Xi at the conclave, where he promised that “the complete reunification of our country can and must be achieved and, without a doubt, will be achieved.”

In addition to the threat to Taiwan, the allusion to “winning regional wars” is worrying in view of China’s border tensions with all of its neighbors. From the claim to Japan of the Senkaku Islands to the disputes in the South Sea, through the clashes with India in the Himalayas, Beijing maintains several open fronts that aggravate the instability of the troubled international scene.

“New Capabilities”



Actually, this order to “win regional wars” is not new because Xi already mentioned it when he was appointed Party Secretary General, when he inspected a garrison in Guangdong province in 2012. Both in the previous Congress, in 2017, and in the 2019 Defense White Paper urged the Army to “win wars”, without specifying their location.

To all this is added something that he did say in his speech, and that makes one suspect a reinforcement of his nuclear power. “We will establish a strong strategic deterrence system and increase the proportion of defense forces with new combat capabilities,” Xi promised. According to experts, such “strategic deterrence” alludes to nuclear weapons and, by chance or not, his speech took place on the same day as the 58th anniversary of the first atomic bomb in China.