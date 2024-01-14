Chang'e-6 will perform automatic sample collection and has components from France, Italy and Pakistan

The Chinese lunar probe Chang'e-6 should be launched into space in the first half of 2024, according to the CNSA (China National Space Administration). The objective of the mission is “collect samples from the far side of the Moon”, what makes it the “1st of its kind in the history of humanity”.

Chang'e-6 must carry out scientific exploration of the landing zone and collect samples automatically.

The device's inputs were transported to the Wenchang Space Launch Field, in Hainan Province, southern China. Chang'e-6 uses scientific instruments from France, Italy and the European Space Agency. The mission's orbiter has a Pakistani component.

Pre-launch testing will be carried out as scheduled, according to the agency. The CNSA also states that the facilities at the launch site are in good condition and that preparations are progressing as planned.



Reproduction/CNSA Diagram locates Chang'e-6's landing zone and compares it with those of other space missions

With information from Xinhua