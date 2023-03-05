The National People’s Assembly, the country’s highest legislative body, has approved a 7.2% increase in the Asian giant’s military budget

Soldiers who are part of the Chinese National People’s Assembly, at a moment of the parliamentary session.

Sunday, March 5, 2023, 2:53 p.m.





China has held this Sunday the annual meeting of the National People’s Assembly, the country’s highest legislative body, in which measures such as an increase in defense spending, the search for reunification with Taiwan, or the objective of a . ..

This content is exclusive for subscribers



