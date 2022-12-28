By Josh Ye

BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s video games regulator on Wednesday granted licenses to 45 foreign games to be released in the country, further lifting strict restrictions that have crippled the industry for 18 months.

Among the imported online games approved by the National Press and Publication Agency, five will be released by Tencent Holdings as Nintendo’s “Pokémon Unite” and Riot Games’ “Valorant”, according to a list released by the regulator.

The regulator also approved 84 domestic games for the month of December, according to a separate list released on Wednesday.

The approval of imported games effectively marks the end of Beijing’s crackdown on the video game industry, which has dealt a significant blow to Chinese tech companies including Tencent and NetEase Inc. which derive substantial revenues from publishing self-developed and imported games.

Through its various affiliated companies, Tencent, the world’s biggest gaming company, effectively received a total of six licenses in December, a source with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

Certainly, the number of licenses granted is lower than in previous years. China approved 76 imported games in 2021 and 456 in 2017.

