The Chang’e-6 lunar probe, from the future mission chinese spacehas been designated to collect samples from the surface of the far side of the moonthus becoming the first mission of its kind in the history of humanity.

The mission is part of the fourth phase of lunar exploration of the Asian country, which will also include the Chang’e-7 and Chang’e-8 probes. While Chang’e-7 aims to land at the lunar south pole to investigate the presence of water, Chang’e-8 will inspect materials in that region.

The director of the Chinese lunar exploration program, Wu Weiren, said that these three probes will form the basic model of a research station on the Moon that is expected to be completed before 2028.

Chinese scientists hope to establish an international organization after the launch of the International Lunar Research Station (ISIL), in which the Chinese and Russian space agencies collaborate.

Wu made the remarks at an event in the city of Hefei, where a space conference was held.

It should be noted that the Chang’e program began in 2007 with the launch of a first probe, in honor of a goddess of Chinese mythology who according to legend lives on the Moon. In 2020, the Chang’e-5 lunar probe collected 1,731 grams of terrain samples from the satellite.

Since then, China has invested heavily in its space program and has achieved milestones such as the successful landing of a probe on the far side of the Moon in January 2019, an achievement that no other country had achieved to date.

China’s lunar exploration seeks to establish international organization on the Moon

China’s lunar exploration not only aims to carry out scientific research missions on the Moon, but also seeks to establish a permanent human presence on the satellite and foster international cooperation.

The International Lunar Research Station (ISIL) is an important step in this regard, as it is expected to enable scientists from around the world to work together to make advances in lunar exploration and space research.

Furthermore, China has made it clear that its space program is peaceful and that it is willing to collaborate with other countries in the exploration and use of space. In 2018, the country invited the European Space Agency (ESA) to join its lunar program, and has been working with Russia on ISIL since 2020.

China’s lunar exploration also has economic and technological implications. Extracting resources from the Moon, such as helium-3, could provide a clean and sustainable energy source for the future, and technology developed for lunar exploration could have applications in other areas, such as mining and construction.

Therefore, lunar exploration is likely to remain a priority for China in the near future.