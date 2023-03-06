Chancellor Olaf Scholz said, however, that he was “optimistic” that Beijing would not take the measure in favor of Moscow.

The Chancellor of Germany, Olaf Scholz, said this Sunday (5.Mar.2023) that there will be “consequences” if China sends weapons to Russia for the war in Ukraine. He said, however, “optimistic” that Beijing will not.

“We are at a stage where we have made it clear that this should not happen and I am relatively optimistic that we will succeed with our application in this case, but we will have to look at it and we will have to be very, very cautious.”said Scholz in an interview with CNN, without detailing the nature of the consequences.

US officials recently warned that China could start supplying weapons and ammunition to Moscow.

Scholz was asked after his cabinet met European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen whether there was concrete US evidence that China was considering handing over weapons and whether it would support sanctions against Beijing.

“We all agreed that there should be no handover of weapons, and the Chinese government has declared that it would not hand over any.”said the chancellor. “This is what we demand and we are attentive”.