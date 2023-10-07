China has promised to expand the Tiangong orbital station to six modules

China has promised to expand its own Tiangong orbital station from three to six modules in the coming years. About it reports SpaceNews.

During a speech at the 47th International Astronautical Congress, held in the Azerbaijani capital of Baku, Zhang Qiao, a representative of the Chinese Academy of Space Technology, said that in the future the total mass of the six-module Tiangong assembly will reach 180 tons. The specialist recalled that currently each of the three modules of the station weighs 22 tons.

The publication admits that the Chinese side’s plans must be completed within four years, as a result of which the total mass of Tiangong will be almost 3 times less than that of the International Space Station (ISS).

In December 2022, SpaceNews reported that China was allowing expansion of the national Tiangong space station.