The National Health Commission of China announced this Monday (26) that it will end on January 8 with the requirement of quarantines upon entry into the country that was in force since March 2020, a decision that represents another step in dismantling of the Covid Zero policy.

The Chinese health authorities explained on their official account on the Wechat social network that passengers will not have to apply for a green health code before their trip to China, a requirement necessary until now, although they will have to present a negative PCR test carried out within 48 hours. prior to the start of your trip.

The Commission declared that Covid will no longer be a category A disease, the maximum level of danger and for which the most severe measures are necessary, to become a category B disease, which includes more relaxed control.

The measures are part of the new “General Plan on Category B Controls” presented by the entity, which added that health authorities will no longer refer to Covid as “pneumonia caused by the coronavirus” and will start using the expression “coronavirus infection” ”, since the omicron variant “only causes pneumonia in a small number of cases”.

The agency also notified that limits on international air traffic in China, which two years ago has been restricted to less than 5% of what it was before the pandemic, will be removed.

The shortage of flights in these two years has caused an increase in the price of tickets on the few available routes, causing protests from travelers.

In addition, the Commission noted that “optimum efforts will be made” to facilitate the granting of visas to foreign citizens who intend to visit China for reasons that do not specifically mention tourism, but “business”, “studies” or “family visits”, after another two years in which the granting of travel authorizations to China was limited.

Likewise, the Chinese government had limited in recent months the granting of new passports to Chinese citizens for travel not considered “essential”.

Under the new Covid classification, authorities will no longer monitor those infected with Covid or their close contacts, nor will they establish high- or low-risk zones according to the number of infections, practices that have been common during the directive’s validity. , reported the agency.

In November, China had announced the reduction of mandatory quarantines on arrival in the country to five days of isolation in a designated hotel and three more at home, a considerable reduction from the 21 or even 28 days that many cities required in some periods of 2022.

Since the country relaxed its Covid Zero policy a few weeks ago and the coronavirus spread among the population, many voices have questioned the usefulness of quarantines for international travellers.

The Chinese government assured earlier this month that the “conditions” were in place for the country to adjust its measures in the face of a “new situation” in which the virus causes fewer deaths.

The official press also began a few weeks ago to minimize the risk of the omicron variant through numerous articles and interviews with experts, a shift in arguments that accompanied the relaxation of some of the most severe restrictions.

The changes came as a result of fatigue with the restrictions crystallized in protests in various parts of the country after the death of ten people in an apparently confined building in Urumqi, in the northwest of the country.

However, the very high number of infections has drawn attention, with an estimated 250 million cases in the first 20 days of December, according to an internal document from health authorities obtained by the American press.

However, China confirmed less than ten deaths in that period, which arouses international skepticism, since a large movement in crematoria has been registered.

The Chinese challenges are the low rates of vaccination among the elderly and the government’s insistence on vaccines produced in the country, which are less efficient against omicron.