BEIJING (Reuters) – China will stop requiring quarantine for travelers arriving in the country from Jan 8, the National Health Commission said on Monday, withdrawing a rule in place since the beginning of the pandemic three years ago. .

China’s Covid-19 management will also be downgraded from the current category A to the less stringent category B, the health authority said in a statement.

(Reporting by Ryan Woo, Ethan Wang, Eduardo Baptista and Brenda Goh)

