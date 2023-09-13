Chinese President Xi Jinping met today in Beijing with his Venezuelan counterpart, Nicolás Maduro, who has been on an official visit to the Asian country since September 8.

Both leaders agreed to raise the level of relations between their countries to “strategic partnership against all odds”state television CCTV reported.

In a meeting at the Great Hall of the People, Xi expressed support for Venezuelan efforts to maintain “the country’s sovereignty, national dignity and social stability, as well as to resist external interference” and welcomed Maduro to his fifth visit to China since he took office in 2013, which “reflect the fraternal friendship” between both countries, according to the leader of the Asian country.

The Chinese president assured that China and Venezuela are “good friends and partners” who “trust each other” and cooperate in various fields and recalled that next year will mark 50 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two nations..

Xi stated that China has always viewed the development of relations with Venezuela from a “strategic and long-term perspective,” and that it is willing to work with Venezuela to “chart the course of future cooperation.”

The capital has been Maduro’s last stop on his tour of China, which began in the southern city of Shenzhen and has also had stops in the megalopolis of Shanghai and the province of Shandong (east).

Maduro also held a meeting this Tuesday in Beijing with the director of the International Center for Poverty Reduction of China, Liu Junwen, after which the South American president assured on his account on the social network X – formerly Twitter – that China and Venezuela “They are united in their commitment to building an inclusive model of equality and justice for all.”

The president also went to Taishan Mountain, located in the aforementioned province of Shandong and which is considered one of the sacred mountains of China.

In the mountains, the leader of the South American nation asked for “blessings for Venezuela, strength and wisdom to continue along the paths of well-being and peace,” he published on X, formerly Twitter.

In Shandong, Maduro also met with the president of the Standing Committee of the Provincial People’s Assembly, Lin Wu, and declared in X that “steps were taken towards twinning” between this region and the Venezuelan states of Anzoátegui and Monagas, both located in the east and rich in oil.

During his stay in Shanghai, The Venezuelan president met with the president of the New Development Bank of the BRICS group, Dilma Rousseff, where he highlighted the importance of Venezuela’s relationship with the BRICS and stressed that the bloc and the financial institution have in Venezuela “a partner, an ally, a friend.”

Maduro’s visit to China is part of the strengthening of relations between both countries, which have strengthened in recent decades, especially since the mandate of the late President Hugo Chávez (1999-2013).

EFE