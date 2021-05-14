The “seven minutes of terror” are about to reach the probe that China has sent to Mars, the Tianwen-1. As reported this Friday by the Chinese space agency (CNSA, for its acronym in English), the deadline to attempt the descent and land on the red planet will begin early this Saturday and will end on the 19th. , it will be a new accolade to the ambitious Chinese space exploration program.

Aeronautical experts nickname as “the seven minutes of terror” the time that elapses since the descent of the ship begins and contact with it is lost until it finally lands on the ground and the signals it sends begin to be received on the ground. . During that period, there is no communication between the device and Earth, which triggers uncertainty about the success, or failure, of the mission.

If the landing is successful, the Chinese space program will score a new goal in a race in which it competes with the United States and which is developing at enormous speed: in 2019 it managed to land on the far side of the Moon, something that had not been done before. achieved until then; late last year, its Chang’e 4 probe returned with lunar samples; in April it launched the first module of its future space station into the atmosphere; has signed a memorandum with Russia to begin planning the establishment of a joint lunar base.

Tianwen-1 was launched in July 2020 and reached Mars in February of this year. Since then it has remained in orbit of the planet without incident. Now, “with the evaluation of the flight situation, the probe plans to begin the descent attempt from the early hours of the morning of May 15, Beijing time, to May 19,” the CNSA said in a brief statement. .

If the landing is successful, the Chinese space program will score a new goal in a race in which it competes with the United States.

The spacecraft will test landing on the plain known as Utopia Planitia, a gigantic crater in the northern hemisphere that was formed by the impact of a meteorite millions of years ago. The place where it is located and the low elevation of the plain means that there is more atmosphere there, which helps to slow the descent of the lander, due to friction with the air. This is an important factor, since the red planet’s gas envelope is much less dense than on Earth. To this is also added the fact that, apparently, there are no geographical accidents that could make it difficult to land. And furthermore, in the subsoil of this area there appear to be large amounts of frozen water.

The Tianwen mission consists of three modules: the orbiter, which has so far circled the red planet, the lander, and a rover robot, the Zhurong, which will explore the surroundings and send images to Earth. Chinese experts hope that the rover can complete at least 90 suns, or Martian days, before ceasing to be operational.

This is the first time that China has attempted a landing on Mars, a complicated task. So far, only half of the attempts have been successful. Since 1973, NASA has been the only space agency that has managed to safely deposit artifacts on the lunar soil.

