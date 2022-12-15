China | WHO director: China gave up the zero policy because it was no longer able to cope with the corona virus

According to WHO’s Mike Ryan, the coronavirus spread rapidly in China even before restrictions were lifted.

Beijing

China abandoned the zero-sum policy aimed at suppressing the coronavirus because it no longer worked, said the head of the World Health Organization’s emergency response Mike Ryan on Wednesday night.

The news agency reported about it Reuters.

According to Ryan, the virus was already spreading rapidly in China long before China practically ended its zero-tolerance policy a little over a week ago.

“Right now, there’s a story going around that China lifted its restrictions and all of a sudden the virus is rampant,” Ryan said, calling this a false assessment.

“In my opinion, the disease spread rapidly because the restrictive measures themselves were not able to stop it. And I think China strategically decided not to [nollapolitiikka] was no longer the best option.”

Provided Ryan is right, it explains well why, especially in Beijing, most people have suddenly contracted the corona virus in the last two weeks. In many workplaces, half or even more of the workers are infected.

No reliable figures on the spread of the coronavirus are available, but it may be that Beijing is already experiencing the peak of infections. The virus is also spreading everywhere else in China very quickly.

HS has also previously written about the fact that the virus getting out of hand and beyond the reach of zero-policy measures was one of the big reasons for abandoning it.

Read more: China’s corona situation turned upside down – Now one of the biggest waves of infections ever hits

Read more: In practice, China abandons the policy aimed at suppression – there are at least three reasons for the upheaval

WHO praised China at the time for the zero-sum policy that protected the health and lives of the Chinese. Later, however, the WHO turned to reprimanding China, especially for the fact that the country had not taken advantage of the extra time brought by the zero policy and had better vaccinated its elderly.

For a long time, the Chinese leadership has praised the zero-sum policy for its people as superior compared to the actions of many other countries.

The zero-sum policy meant that China sought to nip every outbreak of the virus in the bud with strict testing, tracing and residential lockdowns. In China, there have been only a few cases of corona disease so far.

So China is only now facing the first big corona wave, which is currently sweeping over the entire country and infecting even hundreds of millions of people.