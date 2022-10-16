“We will establish a policy system to increase birth rates and adopt a proactive national strategy to confront the aging population,” Xi told some 2,300 delegates in a speech at the opening of the Communist Party Congress held once every five years in Beijing.

Population experts say that although China has a population of 1.4 billion people, the largest number in the world, the number of its births is expected to drop to record levels this year, falling to less than ten million from 10.6 million children last year, which was low. Originally 11.5 percent from 2020.

The authorities imposed a one-child policy from 1980 to 2015, and later switched to a three-child policy, recognizing that the population is on the verge of population decline.

The week-long 20th Congress of the ruling Communist Party, at which Xi is widely expected to win a third term as president, cement his status as the country’s most powerful ruler since Mao Zedong.