He is one of the richest men in the world. A Chinese business man. Jack Ma is the founder of the Amazon competitor Alibaba. Since October 24, he has been missing. That day, he delivered a critical speech on the economic policy of Beijing (China). In retaliation, the government immediately suspended the IPO of Alibaba’s online bank. Then opened an investigation against him for monopoly practices. Jack Ma was to participate in several economic events, he did not appear there.

Like Guo Wengui, a billionaire businessman who fled China, many are worried about Jack Ma. “For all Chinese billionaires there are only two options: prison or death”, assures Guo Wenguy. In recent months, other Chinese businessmen have been prosecuted. Some were arrested with their families or were sentenced to long prison terms for carrying out activities deemed contrary to the regime.