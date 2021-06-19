No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

China | When the Finnish leader started in China, he was the first to find out which of the employees was the party’s secret reporter – in China, the party’s tentacles reach everywhere

by admin_gke11ifx
June 19, 2021
in World
Reading Time: 1 min read
0
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Chinese youth are celebrating the 100th anniversary of the Communist Party this summer. Picture: Hector Retamal / AFP

In China, the power of the Communist Party extends everywhere. Carefully selected individuals, who have often been observed since primary school, are eligible for membership. Wang Liying tells HS how he got the coveted membership book and why he wanted it.

For subscribers

When Wang Liying was of high school age, her parents stated that the daughter should aspire to become a member of the Chinese Communist Party. Membership would only become topical at the university, but the goal was good to be clear in time.

Topics related to the article

.

Tags:

RelatedPosts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.

%d bloggers like this: