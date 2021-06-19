China | When the Finnish leader started in China, he was the first to find out which of the employees was the party’s secret reporter – in China, the party’s tentacles reach everywhere

Chinese youth are celebrating the 100th anniversary of the Communist Party this summer.

In China, the power of the Communist Party extends everywhere. Carefully selected individuals, who have often been observed since primary school, are eligible for membership. Wang Liying tells HS how he got the coveted membership book and why he wanted it.

When Wang Liying was of high school age, her parents stated that the daughter should aspire to become a member of the Chinese Communist Party. Membership would only become topical at the university, but the goal was good to be clear in time.