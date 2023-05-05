Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang said that his country will continue to facilitate talks on the Ukrainian crisis in order to establish peace. Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang made the remarks during a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Thursday, on the sidelines of the meeting of foreign ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states, where the two sides exchanged views on international and regional issues of common concern. Friday, China’s new news agency (Xinhua).