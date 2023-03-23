What did China say?

The Chinese army said in a statement that it monitored the destroyer “Milius” as it entered the South China Sea, specifically into Chinese territorial waters, and forced it to leave.

The military added that the destroyer “illegally entered” the waters around the Paracel Islands, which China and countries in the region dispute over sovereignty, but which it effectively controls.

The Chinese army considered the American action to undermine peace and stability in this busy trade corridor.

“Theater forces will remain on high alert at all times and take all necessary measures to resolutely safeguard national sovereignty, security, peace and stability in the South China Sea,” the Chinese military spokesperson stressed.

According to the Chinese concept, the presence of an American destroyer in this region is a violation of Chinese territorial waters.

How did the United States respond?

The United States rejected what it said were Chinese allegations about the destroyer “Milios”, especially its expulsion from the area around the islands.

The US Navy’s Seventh Fleet, which is in charge of the area, issued a statement saying that the destroyer was carrying out normal activity in the South China Sea and had not been expelled.

The statement added: The United States will continue to sail, overfly, and operate wherever international law allows.

Similar confrontations had occurred earlier, including what occurred in July last year, when the Chinese army said it had expelled an American destroyer from the region, but the United States denied this.

From the military point of view, China is seeking to establish a “maritime protection” zone in the South China Sea, in anticipation of any attack that the country might be exposed to. On the other hand, the United States seeks to contain China in the region through:

Formation of alliances from the countries of the region to confront China “militarily”.

Diplomatic path and the establishment of an “Asian peace” with Beijing.

What is the significance of the South China Sea?