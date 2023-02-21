“We will continue to promote peace dialogue, and we will work with the international community to enhance dialogue and consultation, address the concerns of all parties, and strive to achieve common security,” the Chinese minister said during a conference in Beijing.

The minister’s statement comes a day after his country denied the accusations leveled by US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, according to which Beijing is considering supplying weapons to Russia to help it in its war against its neighbor Ukraine.

Following Blinken’s statement, European Union foreign policy official Josep Borrell warned that China’s taking such a step “would be a red line for us” in the relationship between Brussels and Beijing.

And on Tuesday, the Chinese Foreign Minister said: “We call on the concerned countries to stop as soon as possible from pouring fuel on the fire, and to stop blaming China, and making noises by shouting: today Ukraine, and tomorrow Taiwan,” the island that Beijing pledges to regain control of by force if needed.

Days before the Russian attack on Ukraine began its second year on February 24, China said on Saturday that it would present this week a proposal for a “political solution” to the Ukrainian crisis.