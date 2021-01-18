During the first quarter of 2020, the coronavirus detected in Wuhan caused one of the biggest economic bumps in China since the People’s Republic was founded. GDP contracted by 6.8%, the first decline since it began offering quarterly data, and most of the institutions that publish economic forecasts predicted that the Asian giant would end the year in the red. However, the tortilla quickly turned around in the second quarter and, having controlled Covid-19, now China is confirmed as the only world power navigating positive territory.

In the whole of 2020, the second largest economy on the planet grew by 2.3% and for the first time passed the 100 trillion yuan mark to reach the equivalent of 12.8 trillion euros. This is the worst figure since 1976, the year of Mao Zedong’s death, but statistics show that it is a temporary bump, because in the final stretch of the year it picked up speed to recover rates typical of the pre-pandemic era: in the fourth quarter its GDP it expanded 6.5%.

“The historic comeback is a beacon of hope for the world”, headlines the official Xinhua agency in a triumphant article that highlights the strengths of the particular governance system of the most populous country in the world: “The strong leadership of the Communist Party, the responsibility to At all levels, openness and transparency, technology, quick action, cooperation and surgical measures applied are the key to the country’s unexpected resurgence.

However, the recovery is uneven. Domestic consumption has not yet recovered the levels of 2019 – it fell by 3.9% in the whole of 2020 – and industrial production is what has become the engine of growth with an increase of 2.9%. The increase is especially marked in high value-added products, whose production grew by around 7% in the last quarter. This is also the situation that has facilitated the 3.6% increase in exports during 2020.

Optimism for 2021



The expectations for this year are even better. Yu Miaojie, dean of the National School for Development at Peking University, predicts that China will grow between 7.5% and 8% in 2021 and that, given the weakness of the rest of the powers, it will increase its contribution to world GDP by two percentage points. But it advances that domestic consumption will continue to be the great unfinished business: “In order to exploit its full potential, a prudent monetary policy is needed to facilitate SME access to abundant financing, since they create 90% of employment,” said Yu in the official Global Times newspaper.

Fortunately, the urban unemployment rate has returned to the same point from which it started at the end of 2019, 5.2%. “Although conditions in the rest of the world affect, China depends on itself to continue growing in 2021,” added He Weiwen, a former trade official. Everything depends, of course, on the country being able to eradicate the small outbreaks of coronavirus that have exploded in different parts of its territory and that have forced it to adopt measures typical of those days in January last year in which Wuhan was closed to the ground. singing. What happens during the upcoming Lunar New Year celebrations, which falls on February 12, will be key.