A senior Chinese military official warned Washington on Thursday against “military collusion” with Taiwan, while US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan stressed the importance of stability in the Taiwan Strait and South China Sea during a rare face-to-face meeting, both sides said.

Sullivan arrived in Beijing on Tuesday for a three-day visit, the first by a White House national security adviser to China since 2016, during which he will hold talks with senior Chinese officials, including Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

Sullivan met Thursday evening with senior Chinese military official Zhang Yuxia at the headquarters of the Central Military Commission.

“It’s rare that we have the opportunity to meet like this,” Sullivan told Zhang at the start of the meeting.

The two officials agreed to prepare for a call between the theater commanders of both sides “in the near future,” according to a White House statement.

Sullivan stressed the importance of “stability” in the Taiwan Strait and “freedom of navigation” in the South China Sea.

In contrast, Zhang said the island’s self-governing status was “the first red line that cannot be crossed in China-US relations.”

“China has always been committed to maintaining peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait,” he added, according to a statement from the Chinese Defense Ministry, but “Taiwan independence and peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait are incompatible.”

“China demands that the United States stop military collusion with Taiwan and stop arming Taiwan,” he continued.

For his part, Sullivan expressed “the need to avoid miscalculation and escalation in cyberspace, and the ongoing efforts to reach a ceasefire and hostage agreement in Gaza,” according to the White House.

On Wednesday, Sullivan and Foreign Minister Wang discussed plans to set up a phone call between U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping in the coming weeks.

Sullivan stressed “the United States’ commitment to defending its allies in the Indo-Atlantic region,” according to a statement issued by the White House.