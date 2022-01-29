If the US encourages the Taiwanese authorities to declare Taiwan independence, a military conflict could arise between China and the United States. About it warned Chinese Ambassador to Washington Qin Gang in an interview with US National Public Radio (NPR).

“Let me emphasize: the Taiwan issue is the biggest problem between China and the United States. If the Taiwanese authorities, with the approval of the United States, continue on the path of declaring independence, this will most likely lead to China and the United States, two large countries, being drawn into an armed conflict,” Gang said.

Earlier, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi urged the United States not to “play with fire” on the Taiwan issue and stop trying to form anti-Chinese deterrence forces in the Asian region. He said the US should stop trying to influence the Beijing Winter Olympics.