US government prepares executive order to restrict investments in sectors such as semiconductor production

China’s ambassador in Washington, Xie Feng, said on Wednesday (July 19, 2023) that Beijing does not want a trade or technology war, but will respond if the United States imposes more restrictions on its semiconductor sector.

Speaking at the Aspen Security Forum, he stated that US bans on Chinese imports of equipment to manufacture chips they are not fair. The information is from Reuters.

“China’s government cannot simply sit idly by. There is a Chinese saying that we will not provoke, but we will not back down from a”, said Xie Feng.

“China will definitely respond”, said the ambassador, adding that Beijing is hopeful that it will not have to adopt the policy of “eye for an eye”. He declared: “We don’t want a trade war, a tech war, we want to say goodbye to the Iron Curtain as well as the Silicon Curtain”.

According to Reuters, the administration of US President Joe Biden is finalizing an executive order that would restrict certain investments in sectors such as semiconductor production, quantum computing and artificial intelligence. Washington has already imposed a series of export controls on US components to ensure they are not used to bolster China’s military capability.

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said she had spoken to Chinese colleagues about the issue during her visit to Beijing. She stated that any new restrictions would be “highly directed” It is “strictly to a few sectors” in which Americans have “specific national security concerns”.

