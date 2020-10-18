China has warned the US of the measures it can take in response to the prosecution of Chinese scientists in the US. This was reported by The Wall Street Journal.

Chinese officials have warned their American colleagues that they might detain United States citizens in China. This is how Beijing plans to respond to the US Justice Department’s prosecution of Chinese “military-related researchers.”

Earlier, the US authorities presented Chinese scientists working in the United States with the concealment of ties with the People’s Liberation Army of China (PLA). After that, Washington canceled the visas of many Chinese citizens.

In late July, US State Department officials claimed that China was sponsoring hackers who were trying to get data on the COVID-19 vaccine developed, in particular, by Moderna. Because of this, on July 22, the United States demanded that China close the Consulate General in Houston within 72 hours. In response, China demanded the closure of the US consulate in Chengdu.