Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang blamed the United States for rising tensions between Washington and Beijing. The official assured that if the western country does not change its course, there will be “conflict and confrontation.” Relations between the two powers are in a complex moment due to the conflicting positions regarding issues such as Taiwan, the war in Ukraine and the controversy derived from the so-called “spy balloon”.

The United States has been participating in suppressing China instead of creating fair or rules-based competition, new Foreign Minister Qin Gang has said. Some statements that were given this Tuesday, March 7, at a press conference in Beijing on the sidelines of an annual meeting of Parliament.

“The US perception and views of China are seriously distorted,” Qin said.

The official also noted that Washington “regards China as its main rival and the most important geopolitical challenge.” And he used a metaphor to express his conception of the Western country’s decisions on Beijing.

“This is like putting the first button on the shirt wrong,” he said.

In addition, Quin assured that the United States should follow its own rhetoric and follow its own rules.

“Conflict and Confrontation”

According to the minister, the American attitude could become monopolized to a race between two athletes, in which one “instead of focusing on giving his best, always tries to trip” the other.

“That is not fair competition, but malicious confrontation,” he said.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken during a meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Nusa Dua on the Indonesian island of Bali on July 9, 2022. © Stefani Reynolds, AP

“If the United States does not hit the brakes and continues to accelerate down the wrong path, no amount of roadblocks can prevent derailment, which will turn into conflict and confrontation,” Quin said. And he added: “Who will assume the catastrophic consequences?”

The tense relations between the United States and China

Relations between the two superpowers have been strained for years over a number of issues, including Taiwan, trade and Ukraine. But they worsened after controversy over a balloon the United States said was a Chinese spy device shot down last month.

“If the United States has the ambition to become great again, it must also have an open mind for the development of other countries,” Qin said.

“Containment and suppression won’t make America great. They won’t stop China from rejuvenating.”

This article has been adapted from its original in English.