The US also authorized the shipment of up to $1 billion worth of weapons to Taiwan last month. | Photo: EFE/EPA/MARK SCHIEFELBEIN

Chinese Defense Ministry spokesman Wu Qian said on Thursday (31) during a press conference that the military aid announced by the US to Taiwan puts the national security of its “compatriots” at risk.

Joe Biden’s government approved the first transfer of resources to the island in the last month, in a measure that is part of the US State Department’s foreign military financing program (FMF). In all, US$ 345 million in military equipment will be sent.

The action was not well received by China, which made its dissatisfaction with the partnership clear. “US military aid ‘feeds’ the US military complex, but undermines the security and well-being of Taiwanese citizens,” the spokesman said.

During the 11th Moscow Conference on International Security on August 15, Chinese Defense Minister Li Shangfu generally told countries to avoid “playing with fire” over Taiwan.

In his speech, the State representative of China stated that “the island issue is an internal matter of China, which prohibits external interference”.

Since the end of the Chinese Civil War, in 1949, China considers the island as part of its territory and seeks to annex it, however there is a rejection by the Taiwanese population, which has been supported mainly by the US in an “indirect war ” against annexation. The American country is the island’s main arms supplier, something Beijing has repeatedly protested against.