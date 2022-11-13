Global Times: U.S. will become a laughingstock as trust in political scientists declines

The United States can become a laughing stock of politically-respected political scientists who put the truth in the service of political correctness. About it stated newspaper from China Global Times.

The publication reported on the risk of Washington becoming a laughingstock, as the country has seen a decline in trust in political scientists. The article notes that role reversal is “a fun part of the story,” something the US should probably think about.

“If they continue to follow the wrong path without carrying out structural reforms, then one day the end of the history of their system will come,” the author of the material emphasized, recalling the theory of political scientist Francis Fukuyama about the end of history.

The journalist criticized expert John Mearsheimer, as he blamed the United States and NATO for the start of the Ukrainian crisis. Such a point of view does not correlate with the political correctness “in the American way.”

“In other words, there is no room in the US for discussions about who is right and who is wrong in this conflict, and Russia should be the only culprit,” the observer noted.

The article notes that the world does not revolve around US politicians and scientists. The international community is multifaceted, so no single theory can define its development.

Earlier, the Global Times revealed the West’s goal at the G20 summit. The newspaper wrote that Western states, led by the United States, came to the event with the aim of “quarreling.”