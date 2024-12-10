Chinese President Xi Jinping warned on Tuesday that A trade war with the United States “will have no winners”reported the state press, in anticipation of Donald Trump’s return to the White House.

In his previous term, the Republican magnate launched a tough trade war against China and has promised to impose even higher tariffs to the world’s second largest economy once he assumes the presidency in January.

«Tariff wars, trade wars and technological wars They are contrary to historical trends “The economic rules are already in place and there will be no winners,” Xi declared during a meeting with leaders of multilateral financial institutions in Beijing, according to a broadcast by the state-run CCTV.

«China wants to maintain dialogue with the US government, expand cooperation, manage differences and promote China-US relations in a stable, healthy and sustainable direction,” Xi said.









The large Asian economy is going through a period of lethargy after the lifting of the restrictions imposed during the covid and has not yet recovered as expected.

The authorities predict growth of around 5% of GDP this year, despite weak domestic demand, high unemployment and a prolonged crisis in the real estate sector.

Xi said at this meeting that China had “full confidence” in achieving its 2024 growth target, according to CCTV.