The Chinese embassy in the United States has warned Wednesday that if the American country “wishes a war, whether tariff, commercial or any other type,” China is “ready to fight until the end”.

In a message in its official social network X account, the diplomatic representation has reacted to the decision of the US President, Donald Trumpof Increase to 20% the tax with the importation of Chinese productsa step that the president defended before the congress of his country on Tuesday night.

Trump’s justification to impose tariffs, in force since Tuesday, is that China It does not do enough to stop fentanyl traffic Towards the United States.

“If the United States really wants to solve the problem of fentanyl”, the “correct” form is “Dialogue with Chinain the case of both countries, “said the embassy in the aforementioned network.

The account also quotes the Chinese Foreign Ministry, which on Monday asked the United States to assume “their responsibility” and “admits as its own the problem of fentanyl consumption“In your society.

Beijing says he is willing to cooperate traffic, but he has also urged Washington to leave “blame, slander and defame“To others for the crisis of consumption of that drug.

The Chinese Executive defended in a ‘White Paper’ about the fentanyl made public on the eve that has taken “strict measures” against the production and traffic of the fentanyl and its chemical precursors.

The government of the Asian country also ensures that it has been actively promoting the Construction of “a traceability system” using new technologies to “supervise any link” with the production, transport, import and export of these drugs.

For his part, Trump says 90% of opioid deaths In the United States they are due to this substance that, according to Washington, arrives through Mexico and Canada, but whose precursors come from China.