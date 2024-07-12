Chinese Embassy in the US: China is ready to give a symmetrical response to visa restrictions

China is ready to respond symmetrically to the restrictions imposed by the American administration. This was reported TASS Press Secretary of the Chinese Embassy in the United States Liu Pengyu.

He condemned visa restrictions on several Chinese officials. The diplomat noted that these restrictive measures are a gross violation of international law and basic norms for regulating international relations.

Liu Pengyu warned that if Washington does not change course, Beijing will not be afraid to do the same. He called on the United States to stop discrediting and lift “illegal unilateral sanctions.” “If the United States refuses to change course, China will not flinch and will respond symmetrically,” he said.

In April, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Washington was ready to impose new sanctions against China amid the escalating situation in Ukraine.