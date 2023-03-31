Home page politics

In good spirits: Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen before her departure for the USA. © Sam Yeh/AFP

Taiwan’s President has landed in New York for a stopover. China is outraged – the most delicate part of Tsai Ing-wen’s US trip is yet to come.

Munich/New York – Officially, it’s just a short stopover on the way to Central America. But China feels provoked by Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen’s flying visit to the United States: “We are firmly opposed to any visit by a senior representative of the Taiwanese authorities to the United States, regardless of the name or the pretext,” it said on Wednesday from Beijing’s Foreign Ministry. Washington would give “egregious support” to “separatists” like Tsai by allowing the 66-year-old government to set foot on US soil. Beijing regards Taiwan as part of its own national territory and wants to “reunite” the democratically governed island with China, if necessary by force.

A few hours after the angry speech from Beijing, Tsai then got off the plane at New York’s John F. Kennedy Airport and was greeted, among others, by Laura Rosenberger, the unofficial US representative in Taipei. In front of the hotel where Tsai was staying, the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) politician was later greeted by hundreds of people waving Taiwanese flags, but also by some counter-demonstrators. The pro-Beijing protesters were called on by “Chinese groups” to give Tsai Ing-wen an unfriendly welcome, the Taiwanese news agency CNA reported.

Tsai Ing-wen in US tips against China: ‘Taiwan cannot be isolated’

In the evening local time, Tsai then addressed more than 700 Taiwanese living in the United States. Taipei-Washington ties “have never been stronger,” Tsai said, while an orchestra played tunes like “New York, New York.” “We know that we are stronger when we stand together in solidarity with other democracies. Taiwan cannot be isolated, and we do not take friendship for granted.” This could also be understood as a tip to Honduras: the government in Tegucigalpa had only established diplomatic relations with Beijing a few days ago and in return dropped its long-standing ally Taiwan.

Tsai’s visit to New York is the president’s seventh stopover in the United States since taking office in 2016. As in the past, Tsai is combining her flying visit with an official visit to Taiwan’s allies in Central America – she is expected in Guatemala on Saturday, on Monday in Belize. This time, however, the signs are different than in the past, when Beijing did not allow itself to be carried away with the angry reactions it is currently having.

Tensions between China and the United States are at their highest in decades. Even before the start of the Ukraine war, Beijing had forged an alliance with Moscow against US global supremacy. At the same time, Beijing accuses the government in Washington of encircling China militarily and of wanting to cut off the country from high technology such as sophisticated microchips. Beijing complains that the US is sabotaging China’s legitimate economic rise.

US warns China to ‘step up activities in the Taiwan Strait’

In the summer of last year, Beijing also reacted to the visit to Taiwan by Nancy Pelosi, then speaker of the US House of Representatives and number three in the US political hierarchy, with massive military maneuvers. Since then, Chinese warplanes and warships have entered the waters off Taiwan almost every day. According to the Taiwan Defense Ministry, there were 16 aircraft and four ships on the day Tsai landed in the United States.

On her way back to Taiwan from Belize next Wednesday, Tsai Ing-wen is expected to stop again in the United States, then in Los Angeles. She is expected to meet Kevin McCarthy, Nancy Pelosi’s Republican successor. However, this has not yet been confirmed by the Taiwanese government.

On Thursday, the director of Taiwan’s National Security Bureau said he doesn’t expect Beijing to react to such a meeting as aggressively as it did during Pelosi’s visit last summer. “The meeting will be held in the US, so the political complexity is not as great,” as if McCarthy were to go to Taiwan, Tsai Ming-yen told the Taipei Parliament. In Washington, meanwhile, the communications director of the National Security Council, John Kirby, warned Beijing not to “intensify its activities in the Taiwan Straits”. Xu Xueyuan, chargé d’affaires at the Beijing Embassy in the US, spoke on Wednesday of a “serious confrontation” with the US if the meeting goes ahead.

Touchy visit, number two: Tsai’s predecessor in China

Parallel to Tsai’s visit to the USA, her predecessor Ma Ying-jeou is currently on a tricky trip abroad – albeit through China. Ma, who ruled Taiwan from 2008 to 2016 and is a member of the main opposition party, the KMT, arrived in Shanghai on Monday. Never before had a current or former President of Taiwan visited the People’s Republic. Ma’s KMT has traditionally been more pro-Beijing than Tsai’s DPP, but official meetings with senior Communist Party officials are not part of Ma’s schedule of visits.

Ma visited the mausoleum of Sun Yat-sen, who proclaimed the Republic of China in 1912, in east China’s Nanjing on Tuesday. “People on both sides of the Taiwan Strait are Chinese,” Ma said in Nanjing, using a Chinese expression that appeals more to the cultural affinity of all Chinese than to questions of nationality.

Ma Ying-jeou had previously declared his visit to China to be purely a private matter. It may also be a coincidence that his visit coincides with his successor’s trip to America. The symbolic power that emanates from both visits is nevertheless great. While Ma is trying to smooth things over in relations with Beijing, President Tsai is counting on a self-confident appearance towards China’s Communist Party leadership. In the coming year, the Taiwanese will elect a successor to Tsai, who after two terms will not be allowed to run again. Then it should also be a question of which approach voters expect to have the greatest success in preserving Taiwan’s freedom and independence: more proximity to Beijing or more distance.