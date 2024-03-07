China has warned this Thursday that the lack of a solution to the war in Ukraine in the short term could lead to a worsening of the war, while it persists in building new bridges with Russia, a country with which the Asian giant continues to deepen ties, despite the conflict. These have been two of the main conclusions of the annual press appearance of the Chinese Foreign Minister, Wang Yi, in which he reviewed the geopolitical vision of the People's Republic. Broadly speaking: Beijing sees “some improvement” in relations with Washington; He demands that the European Union (EU) stop considering him a “systemic rival,” and considers that the war in Gaza has become a “shame for humanity.”

“Past experience shows that a conflict, when prolonged, tends to deteriorate and escalate, even to unthinkable limits for the parties involved,” Wang said when asked about the situation of the war in Europe. “In the absence of peace talks, errors of perception and calculation will accumulate. And they can lead to an even greater crisis,” he warned. Beijing's warning lands at a time when the very uncomfortable debate has broken out in the EU about a possible sending of troops to Ukraine, while Kiev's counteroffensive is losing strength, a new Russian advance is predicted in the spring, and The European capitals glimpse on the horizon the possible chaos of Donald Trump repeating as a tenant in the White House.

At the press conference, held on the occasion of the plenary session of the National People's Congress taking place this week, Wang defended Beijing's “objective and impartial position” in what he continues to call “conflict” or “crisis” in Ukraine. , but he has never called it “war,” just as he has never condemned the Russian invasion. The minister has assured that, from his recent visit to the Munich security conference, he has returned with the feeling that there are “more and more people” worried about an outcome in which all parties lose and, therefore, they would be “willing to create the conditions to explore a way out.” China, he concluded, “supports the holding, in due course, of an international peace conference that is recognized by both Russia and Ukraine.”

Beijing has reiterated that, in any case, it continues to maintain excellent relations with Moscow. In the appearance, choreographed to the millimeter, the journalist from the Russian media Sputnik He was the first foreigner to be invited to ask questions. He has inquired about the growing cooperation between both countries. Wang's response: “The China-Russia relationship is advancing with the trend of the times, towards multipolarity and greater democracy in international relations, which is why it is very important for maintaining global strategic stability.”

“Some improvement” with the US

The Chinese Foreign Ministry also sees “some improvement” in relations with the United States, which last year around this time were plummeting after the episode of the downing of the alleged Chinese spy balloon that was flying over American soil. The meeting between the Chinese president, Xi Jinping, and the American president, Joe Biden, last November in San Francisco, has worked as a balm. Wang has described it as “historic.” “They reached common understandings and charted a course to stabilize the China-US relationship,” he said. But he also wanted to make it clear that Beijing wants to see more progress from Washington, which it accuses of saying one thing and doing the opposite, lacking credibility. “The United States' misperception of China continues and [sus] “Promises are not really fulfilled,” he warned. “He has been devising various tactics to suppress China and has not stopped lengthening his list of unilateral sanctions, reaching disconcerting levels of absurdity.”

Join EL PAÍS to follow all the news and read without limits. Subscribe

Regarding the war in Gaza, he has remained firm in Beijing's vision: “Not putting an end to this humanitarian disaster today in the 21st century is a tragedy for humanity and a shame for civilization,” he said. He has called on the international community to “act promptly” to promote a ceasefire. “Restoring justice to the Palestinian people and fully implementing the two-state solution is the only way to break the vicious cycle of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.”

Criticism of the European Union

And regarding relations with the EU, he has applauded last year's relaunch of exchanges and dialogue at different levels, but he has criticized the position of Brussels, which since 2019 has considered Beijing both a “partner”, a “competitor” and a “systemic rival.” “It's like driving to an intersection and seeing red, yellow and green lights at the same time. How can you keep driving?” Wang believes that all lights should be “green” and that Beijing and Brussels should “work together to practice multilateralism.”

The Chinese foreign minister is a veteran of the front line of diplomacy. Wang held the position throughout Xi Jinping's first decade in power. In December 2022, he handed over the baton to Qin Gang and, meanwhile, he went on to direct foreign relations within the all-powerful Central Committee of the Communist Party, a hierarchically superior position. But he was called up again to fill the minister's post when Qin disappeared last summer without a trace or official explanation. He still doesn't have one. It's one of the biggest mysteries in Chinese politics these days, the question every journalist asks, or should ask. But it is also the question that cannot be raised when it comes to it. In this appearance, the only real press conference that the Foreign Minister gives each year, the questions are filtered in advance and in the answers there is no room for improvisation. Questions with fangs are rare; However, there are plenty of propaganda ones:

—Mr. Minister, what is, in your opinion, the most fascinating and notable thing about the stories of China in the new era? And why is it important to tell compelling stories about China? What can foreign journalists do to communicate China's stories?

—It is a very good question and I think it is very appropriate as a final question today.

The Chinese authorities announced last Tuesday the cancellation of the other traditional press conference that accompanied the plenary session of the Assembly, that of Prime Minister Li Qiang. It had been celebrated uninterruptedly for three decades.

Follow all the international information on Facebook and xor in our weekly newsletter.

Subscribe to continue reading Read without limits

_