AFPi AFP https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/afp/ 09/14/2023 – 6:05

The Chinese government warned this Thursday (14) that an investigation by the European Union (EU) into state subsidies for electric cars will have a “negative impact” on trade relations between the bloc and China.

“The investigation proposed by the EU in the name of ‘fair competition’ (…) is openly protectionist and will have a negative impact on economic and trade relations between China and the EU,” the Ministry of Commerce said in a statement.

On Wednesday, the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, announced the opening of an investigation into Chinese public subsidies for electric cars, with the aim of defending the European industry from “artificially low prices”.

In recent months, France, in particular, has defended a firmer Europe in the face of China’s protectionist practices.

However, other EU member states, such as Germany, which rely more on international trade, fear antagonizing Beijing.