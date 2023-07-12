China alerted NATO on Wednesday that there will be a “resolute response” to “any action” by the Alliance that “jeopardizes” their “legitimate rights and interests”, after leaders of the military organization said yesterday that Beijing’s “coercive” policies pose a challenge.

“We strongly oppose NATO’s eastward movement into the Asia-Pacific region and any action that endangers China’s legitimate rights and interests will be met with a resolute response,” the delegation from China said.

China before the European Union, in a statement issued on Wednesday.

China assured that the declaration that the NATO leaders approved on Tuesday at the summit they are holding in Vilnius “it is full of repetitive rhetoric that echoes Cold War mentality” and that it contains “an ideological bias.”

The Chinese Embassy to the EU stated that the Atlantic Alliance “as a military bloc, has been making unfounded accusations, meddling in matters beyond its borders and creating confrontation”, which “fully exposes Nato’s hypocrisy and its ambition to seek expansion and hegemony”.

In this regard, he added that “by repeatedly declaring itself nuclear in the statement, NATO only exacerbates regional tensions, which deeply worries China.”

The leaders of NATO approved a declaration on Tuesday in which they assured that “China’s declared ambitions and coercive policies challenge our interests, our security and our values.”

And they added that “China’s malicious hybrid and cyber operations and its confrontational rhetoric and disinformation target allies and harm Alliance security.”

At the same time, the secretary general of the Alliance, Jens Stoltenberg, stated in a press conference that “China is not our adversary” and that the allies must “continue” to engage with Beijing.

The deepening of the strategic partnership between China and Russia is contrary to the values ​​​​and interests of NATO

On the other hand, the statement of the

Otan stressed that the deepening of the strategic association between

China and Russia and “their mutually reinforcing attempts to undermine the rules-based international order” are “contrary” to the “values ​​and interests” of the Alliance.

And they urged Beijing to play a “constructive role” as a permanent member of the UN Security Council, to condemn Russia’s aggressive war against Ukraine or to refrain from supporting the Russian war effort in any way.”

In this regard, China urged NATO on Wednesday to “follow the trend of the times, to listen to the just call of the international community for peace, development and cooperation, to correct its misperceptions and policies and play a constructive role.” in world peace and stability”

