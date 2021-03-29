The nationalization of the Motor Sich aircraft engine manufacturing enterprise can lead to large losses for Ukraine, since it seriously undermines the confidence of foreign investors in investments in the country. About this in a conversation with RIA News warned the Dean of the Faculty of International Political Science of the Institute of Politics and Law of Jinan University Hong Tao.

According to the expert, the incident may result in a deterioration in the investment climate, which means an outflow of capital from the country. Affected Chinese companies, in addition to appealing to the courts, have the right to start sharply criticizing Kiev.

Hong Tao noted that Ukraine is facing a situation when its enterprises have neither production capital nor a market for sales. The problem will worsen if the funds promised by Western countries do not arrive on time.

At the same time, he noted that full-scale economic sanctions against Ukraine are not yet planned, since, perhaps, the actions of the country’s leadership are explained by external pressure. Nevertheless, he concluded, Kiev should be well aware of the risks of interference in the economy, due to which both technologies and finances can disappear.

Last week, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy approved the decision of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) to nationalize the enterprise. The Chinese Foreign Ministry criticized this decision, demanding that the interests of Chinese companies be respected. Those, in turn, are preparing numerous appeals to the courts.

Motor Sich is one of the world’s largest manufacturers of engines for aviation and industrial gas turbine units. Chinese companies began buying it in 2016 and currently owns 75 percent of the company’s de facto shares. Nevertheless, the deal was never approved – the NSDC suspected that the real goal of the investors was not the development of the plant, but the export of technologies and production facilities to China.

For a long time, the United States tried to persuade the United States to stop the sale of Kiev. US officials explained that if the deal goes through, the Chinese authorities would receive sensitive technology.