After years of very serious human rights violations, which generated accusations of genocide, China wants to transform a place of shame for the communist dictatorship into a source of billions of yuan – and also try to clean up its image regarding this aggression.

A report published this month by the France-Presse agency reported that the autonomous territory of Xinjiang, in northwest China, is the focus of a new state tourism policy. The region’s tourism department is expected to spend more than 700 million yuan (about R$483 million) this year, more than double the 2019 budget, before the Covid-19 pandemic.

Among the new projects announced for Xinjiang are camper parks, tourist railway routes, theme parks and luxury hotels: according to the state-run People’s Daily newspaper, major hotel brands such as Hilton, Sheraton and InterContinental are expected to invest 12.6 billion yuan (R$8.7 billion) in the region.

The possible new paradise for tourists is the scene of hell for the Uyghurs, a mostly Muslim ethnic group that inhabits mainly Xinjiang.

In recent years, the UN, human rights groups and numerous reports have reported mass incarceration of members of this ethnic group in the region (under the pretext of combating extremism), torture, sexual violence, executions, religious persecution and ethnic cleansing – which consisted of orchestrating the immigration of people from the Han ethnic group, the majority in China, and the emigration of Uyghurs through incarceration, thus making it difficult to perpetuate this ethnicity, in addition to forced sterilizations and abortions and the forced transfer of children.

This process, in which more than 1 million Uyghurs were arrested, was classified by the United States as genocide. In late 2021, the US Congress passed a law banning imports from Xinjiang, due to a “refutable presumption” that all products from the region are manufactured through forced labor. Exceptions are only made in cases where it is proven that this type of labor was not used.

China denies the accusations, but between the lines it admits the repression of the Uyghurs. In August, dictator Xi Jinping was in Xinjiang and urged local authorities to “further deepen the Sinicization of Islam and effectively control religious activities considered illegal.”

NGO asks travel agencies not to sell packages to Xinjiang

While the persecution continues – last week, it was revealed that a Uighur university professor was sentenced to life in prison for the crime of “separatism” – organizations representing the Uighurs are expressing outrage at the intention of transforming Xinjiang into a tourist location.

In late August, the United States-based NGO Uyghur Human Rights Project (UHRP) criticized international travel agencies offering tours in Xinjiang.

“Places in Kashgar, Turpan, Urumqi [cidades da região] and other destinations on tourist itineraries are linked to genocide and crimes against humanity through the repression of religious belief and expression, the destruction of tangible and intangible cultural heritage, as well as large-scale racial discrimination, surveillance, and internment and imprisonment of Uighurs and other Turkic peoples,” UHRP said in a statement.

The NGO highlighted that such travel agencies reinforce narratives of the Chinese dictatorship that present the Uyghurs as an “exotic” people for the purpose of tourist consumption and that many of these tours provide questionable “experiences”, “such as visits to Uyghur homes, which families they are not in a position to refuse, due to the environment of securitization and state control.”

“By bringing tourists to East Turkestan [como a UHRP chama Xinjiang]these travel agencies are implicitly supporting the normalization of the Chinese government’s genocidal policies aimed at destroying Uighur identity,” argued the UHRP, which called for these packages to stop being sold by travel agencies.