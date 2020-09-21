BEIJING (dpa-AFX) – China wants to start its next trip to the moon this year. The preparations for the mission went smoothly, said Yu Dengyun, deputy chief designer of the Chinese lunar program, on the sidelines of a space conference in the east Chinese city of Fujian, according to the state-run Xinhua news agency. The spaceship “Chang’e 5” will land on the moon and bring samples from the surface back to earth.

Bringing samples will mark another breakthrough in Chinese aerospace history, it said. Only last year, a Chinese probe called “Chang’e 4” landed on the moon – and for the first time ever on the back of the earth’s satellite.

The second largest economic power on earth is pursuing an ambitious space program that not only targets the moon but also Mars. The first Chinese Mars mission started in July, during which a rover is to be dropped off on the Red Planet after around eight months of travel./jpt/DP/jha