Home page politics

Split

Beijing is increasingly using the Chinese name “Xizang” for occupied Tibet. Human rights activists are alarmed and suspect that this is an attempt to wipe out Tibetan culture.

China’s Government appears to be moving forward with plans to replace the name “Tibet” with the Chinese term “Xizang” in English-language documents. An English-language text on the Chinese Foreign Ministry website about a forum in the Tibetan city of Nyingchi, attended by Foreign Minister Wang Yi in early October, consistently uses the term “Xizang” to describe the western Chinese region.

The “renaming” of Tibet is causing unrest among human rights activists. “The word ,Tibet‘ will deal with the injustice of the world around the world Communist Party towards the Tibetans, with the Dalai Lama and the Tibetans’ struggle to protect their culture. Beijing obviously wants to erase this and to completely degrade the country into a Chinese province without its own cultural identity, language and history,” says Kai Müller, managing director of the International Campaign for Tibet. “Politics, science, the media and the general public must not take part in this strategy. Tibet must remain ‘Tibet’,” demands Müller in a press release.

China occupied Tibet in 1950 after the “roof of the world” had previously been effectively independent. In 1959, the Dalai Lama, the spiritual and political leader of the Tibetans, fled into exile in Dharamsala in northern India.

Tibet: “Symbol of China’s human rights violations”

Last year, an analysis by the China Media Project showed that Chinese media like the English-language Global Times increasingly use the term “Xizang”. The move “is likely an attempt to shift discussion of issues related to the region away from a place name that has become symbolic in Western languages ​​of China’s human rights abuses,” said David Bandurski, director of the China Media Project, which studies the Chinese media landscape.

In the West, “Tibet” is usually understood to mean the autonomous region of the same name in western China, as well as parts of the provinces of Qinghai, Sichuan, Gansu and Yunnan, which are part of the traditional settlement area of ​​the Tibetans. China, on the other hand, only understands “Xizang” to mean the much smaller autonomous region of Tibet.

For Dawa Tsering of the Tibet Policy Institute, a think tank run by the Tibetan government-in-exile in Dharamsala, northern India, the use of the term “Xizang” in English-language publications is a “terrible political maneuver” by the Chinese Communist Party. “By imposing her Chinese concept on the English one, she wants to secretly change the concept,” Tsering told Radio Free Asia. “She wants to tell others that Tibet is just the ‘Tibet Autonomous Region’.”

Sign of power: Soldiers raise the Chinese flag in front of the Potala Palace in the Tibetan capital Lhasa. © Shao Zedong/Imago

Tibet and Xinjiang: “cautionary example”

The step is apparently having an effect: a few days after Foreign Minister Wang’s appearance in Nyingchi, the online marketplace Weidian, with reference to the official English-language announcement about the forum, advised its members to only use the term “Xizang” in the future. Traders who used the word “Tibet” would be removed from the platform, it quoted Hongkongers South China Morning Post from a note from the company, whose platform hosts 90 million retailers.

Chinese media explains the use of the term “Xizang” as a regulation that requires geographical names to be expressed in the official Chinese romanization Pinyin. The Tibetans themselves call their country “Pö”.

The International Campaign for Tibet refers to a similar case in its statement. In the West, the Chinese term Xinjiang is now used almost exclusively for the historical region of East Turkestan – a “cautionary example,” according to human rights activists. “It should now be clear that the propaganda strategists in Beijing have apparently also planned the same fate for Tibet.” (sh)