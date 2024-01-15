The country's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology classifies the mobile network as an “information artery” for local development

China plans to extend the 5G mobile network and fiber optic network with a speed of 1,000 Mbps to all district and village headquarters in the country's border areas by the end of 2025. According to the country's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, the internet Broadband coverage should cover all villages, border management and trade facilities, as well as inhabited islands.

In a circular published last Wednesday (10.jan.2024), the ministry classifies mobile and cable networks as a “information artery” for local development. The information comes from the Chinese state agency, Xinhua.

In September 2023, the ministry also announced plans to increase the supply of cutting-edge electronic devices, aiming to boost consumption and stimulate the economy. The country has proposed to ensure that 5G cell phone shipments represent more than 85% of the national cell phone market by the end of this year.

China's consumer electronics industry has seen steady growth in recent years. Major manufacturers of computers, communication devices and electronics saw their profits reach 276.32 billion yuan (about 38.39 billion U.S. dollars) in the first 7 months of the year.

Consumer electronic devices are one of China's top exports. Stabilization is crucial for the development of the entire industry.

With information from Xinhua.