The United States Embassy in Havana ALEXANDRE MENEGHINI (REUTERS)

China is interested in building a new espionage facility in Cuba that could be used to intercept communications in the United States, sources from the US intelligence services have told several national media. A headquarters of this type, less than 200 kilometers from the first power, would put within the reach of Beijing the electronic communications of military bases and large industrial sectors located in the vicinity of the Gulf of Mexico and the Caribbean.

China’s interest, according to the aforementioned sources, was detected several weeks ago. Havana and Beijing have opened talks on the matter, although it is not clear at what point they are. means like Political indicate that so far no agreement has been closed. The newspaper The Wall Street Journal, the first to publish the news this Thursday, assures that the negotiation has already concluded with an agreement in principle and that the Chinese government has agreed to pay billions of dollars to the island. The White House, through the mouth of the spokesman for the National Security Council, John Kirby, has assured that the information in the newspaper “is not correct.”

Cuba, for its part, has flatly denied the information, which it describes as “mendacious and unfounded.” “These are fallacies promoted with the perfidious intention of justifying the unprecedented intensification of the blockade, destabilization and aggression against Cuba and of deceiving public opinion in the United States and around the world,” the Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs said in Havana. Carlos Fernandez de Cossio.

The revelation, this newspaper assures, has set off alarm bells within the Joe Biden Administration, given the proximity of Cuba to US territory. Beijing is Washington’s main systemic rival, in all sorts of areas – diplomatic, economic, technological, military – and a Chinese facility with advanced capabilities could pose an unprecedented threat.

Relations between Washington and Havana are near deadlock after President Donald Trump ended the era of “constructive engagement” under his predecessor, Barack Obama. An incipient rapprochement after Joe Biden’s arrival in the White House has not come to bear real fruit.

The idea of ​​a Chinese base in Cuba has echoes of the Cold War. One of the most tense moments of that era occurred when the United States detected Soviet missiles on the island in 1962, in what would go down in history as the Missile Crisis.

The officials cited by The Wall Street Journal They have described the intelligence data as “compelling.” The facilities, according to these sources, would allow Beijing to carry out operations to collect intelligence data on communications, including emails, phone calls and satellite transmissions. If the project is confirmed, the base would be the second official Chinese settlement in a foreign country, after the military headquarters it maintains in Djibouti.

Beijing’s supposed interest in establishing an intelligence base in Cuba comes to light weeks after the passage of a Chinese hot air balloon over US territory. The device was shot down in February by the US air force over territorial waters, amid accusations from Washington that the device was fulfilling espionage functions. Washington also conducts intelligence-gathering operations in the vicinity of China.

The episode blew up a timid attempt at rapprochement between the two rivals, whose leaders, Xi Jinping and Joe Biden, had agreed at the G-20 summit in Bali (Indonesia) in November last year to take steps to avoid a dangerous deterioration of the bilateral relationship. The Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, postponed the trip that he had planned for those dates to Beijing.

Over the last month, however, the two nations had begun to take steps to try to put relations back on track. To two more conciliatory speeches by the Treasury Secretary, Janet Yellen, and the White House National Security Adviser, Jake Sullivan, they were joined by a meeting, kept in the greatest secrecy until it was held, between the Sullivan and his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, in Vienna.

The exchange of diplomatic visits has continued with Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao traveling to the United States to meet with his US counterpart Gina Raimondo and Foreign Trade Representative Kathleen Tai. Two senior officials from the State Department and the National Security Council have traveled to Beijing in recent days, with the aim of trying to agree on a new date for Blinken’s trip.

At the same time, relations between the armies of the two countries remain frozen. The Pentagon failed to get Beijing to agree to a meeting between Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and his Chinese counterpart, Li Shangfu, in Singapore during the Shangri-La Dialogue, a security forum in which both participated. . Washington warns that without military contacts, an incident that could degenerate into a crisis with unpredictable consequences is possible. It has also warned of an “increasing aggressiveness” of Chinese forces in the Taiwan Strait and the South China Sea. In the last ten days there have been two clashes between patrols from both countries in the area, in the air and at sea respectively.

“China’s plans to build a surveillance station in Cuba, like US plans to sell nuclear submarines to Australia and expand its defense cooperation with Taiwan, are years-long efforts that show each side preparing for one future at a time. more confrontation”, points out the consultancy Eurasia Group in a note.

