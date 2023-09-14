China will have new restrictions regarding the clothing that its inhabitants can wear, because some could harm national sensitivity.
However, It has not yet been revealed what they mean by national sensitivity and what type of garment, colors or prints could violate it.
What is known are the types of punishments that breaking the law could entail, This ranges from a detention of around 15 days to fines of more than 5,000 yuan (about $680).
This law is supposed to seek to stop vandalism against the morality of the nation; However, it has been accused of radicalism and xenophobia. One of the latest news is that a young woman who dressed in traditional Japanese clothing was arrested.
However, The particularities of the new law, as well as its rigor, breadth and legislation, are still unknown.
What anime has been banned in China?
Let’s remember that each country has restrictions regarding the content that can or cannot enter its community, and this depends on very particular ideologies. Next, some of the restricted titles in the Eastern country:
- Attack on Titan
- Black Butler
- My Hero Academia
- High School of Dead
- High School DXD
- dead Note
- Deadman Wonderland
- Corpse Party
