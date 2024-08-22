China vs. EU, import market at risk: anti-subsidy investigation launched on dairy products
Beijing has launched an investigation into EU subsidies to some dairy products imported into Chinaa day after the bloc said it would impose five-year import duties of up to 36% on Chinese electric cars. “The Commerce Ministry has decided to launch an investigation anti-subsidy on imported dairy products originating in the European Union starting from 21 August 2024″, the ministry announced in a statement on its website.
The measure comes in a context of growing tensions between China and the EU, a key trading partner for the Asian giant.
In recent months, the European Commission has launched a series of proceedings against Beijing. The most emblematic concerns the Chinese electric vehicles sold in the block. Brussels believes that prices are artificially low due to state subsidies that distort competition and damage the competitiveness of European manufacturers. Last Tuesday, the Union confirmed its intention to impose a five-year surcharge on electric cars from China, including those made by Tesla, which has a factory in Shanghai.
In response to each procedure, China warned that it would take “all necessary measures.”
The products on which the Ministry of Commerce has started the anti-dumping investigation for example, they are the fresh cheese and curdled milkblue cheese and certain types of milk and cream. The procedure will last one year, with the possibility of a six-month extension. China could then decide to impose surcharges on these products to protect its market, if it can demonstrate that the EU’s practices are unfair and harm competition. In January, Beijing had already announced that it was investigating an alleged competition violation involving spirits, such as cognac, imported from the EU and in particular from France, which had given rise to the Brussels investigation. In June, it also opened an anti-dumping investigation into imports of Pork and pork products from the Union European, mainly produced in Spain, France, the Netherlands and Denmark.
