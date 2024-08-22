China vs. EU, import market at risk: anti-subsidy investigation launched on dairy products

Beijing has launched an investigation into EU subsidies to some dairy products imported into Chinaa day after the bloc said it would impose five-year import duties of up to 36% on Chinese electric cars. “The Commerce Ministry has decided to launch an investigation anti-subsidy on imported dairy products originating in the European Union starting from 21 August 2024″, the ministry announced in a statement on its website.