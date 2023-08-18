Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman: We will help resolve the conflict in Ukraine

China promised to continue to help resolve the conflict in Ukraine. This was stated by the official representative of the Chinese Foreign Ministry Cheng Yikun, writes TASS.

He said that the PRC has a “consistent and clear” position on Ukraine. It is to promote negotiations and a political solution based on the principles put forward by Chinese President Xi Jinping on a political settlement of the Ukrainian crisis.

“We intend to further strengthen contacts and cooperation with all interested parties. Based on the development of the situation and environment, we will continue to make our efforts to promote the negotiation process,” Cheng said.

Earlier, Chinese Defense Minister Li Shangfu criticized the United States for supplying cluster munitions to Ukraine. According to him, their use will cause a humanitarian crisis.