William Lai’s transit through US territory angered Beijing, which threatened to take “firm measures to safeguard sovereignty and territorial integrity.” For his part, the vice presidency of Taiwan explained that the reason for his meetings with officials from international society is that it is “a democratic and free country that participates in global affairs.”

Paraguay is the final destination of this trip for William Lai, vice president of Taiwan, and favorite to become the next president of Taiwan in the January elections. However, on the way, the vice president stopped in the United States, ahead of his appearance at the inauguration of Paraguayan president-elect Santiago Peña, scheduled for Tuesday, August 15.

For China, the mere fact that a high-level official from Taiwan is on US soil is considered a “direct attack” on its sovereignty, under the argument that the island belongs to his territory and that he is going to recover it, “by force if necessary”.

The mainland Chinese Communist Party thinks that Taiwan has no right to conduct foreign relations. For the Chinese government, Taiwan is one of its provinces, despite its separation since the end of the Chinese Civil War in 1949, so these types of gestures, meetings and trips are understood as political provocations.

“Lai stubbornly adheres to the separatist position of Taiwan independence and is a troublemaker through and through,” China’s Foreign Ministry said after his arrival in New York.

Taiwan, on the other hand, argues that Lai must transit through US soil before going to Paraguay on a stopover, made by various Asian officials, prior to landing in Latin America.

The Taiwanese number two’s trip includes a stop in New York, and although there are no high-level meetings scheduled, Lai announced that he will have lunch with some of the Taiwanese.

“China strongly opposes any form of official contact between the United States and Taiwan, and strongly opposes the visit of separatists campaigning for Taiwanese independence to the United States,” a spokesman for the Taiwanese government said on Sunday, August 13. Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The United States does not have formal diplomatic relations with Taiwan, but it is its main international sponsor and arms supplier, and is required by US law to provide the island with the means to defend itself. However, for the Asian giant, the main culprit is the United States for “organizing” Lai’s transit through its territory.

Beijing branded the Taiwanese official a “troublemaker” and the Mainland Taiwan Affairs Council, which is responsible for relations with China, responded that Beijing was the “real troublemaker in the region,” recalling its military maneuvers in the Taiwan Strait or its territorial dispute with the Philippines in the South China Sea.

The government of leader Xi Jinping has intensified efforts to intimidate Taiwan by flying fighter jets and bombers near the island and firing missiles into the sea, actions that some American and European leaders have responded with official visits to Taiwan in a show of Western support. .

The most recent developments were China’s round-island launches in response to the Taiwanese president’s meeting with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy in Los Angeles, California.

The true purpose of the trip

Although Lai’s stop in the US deepened the fissures in the delicate relationship between Beijing and Washington, Lai’s trip is destined for the capital of Paraguay where he hopes to meet Santiago Peña, who will be the next president of the South American country. .

Paraguay is part of the shrinking group of 12 governments, which have diplomatic relations with Taiwan. They are mostly small and poor countries in Africa and the Caribbean.

The bloc has shrunk after Taiwan lost a strategic partner in Central America, when on June 11 this year Honduras inaugurated its Chinese embassy and switched official recognition to Beijing, turning its back on Taipei.

Peña visited Taiwan in July this year and told President Tsai Ing-wen that her country would “support the people of Taiwan” during her five-year term.

When he arrived in the United States, Lai posted on his X (formerly Twitter) account that he was very happy to have arrived in the “Big Apple, an icon of freedom, democracy and opportunity.”

The China Airlines flight Lai was on from Taipei landed at New York’s John F. Kennedy Airport shortly after 8:15 p.m. local time (0015 GMT), according to flight-tracking app Flightradar24. While some supporters waited for him with flags outside the hotel, other anti-protesters gathered outside a Manhattan venue where Taiwanese Vice President William Lai attended an event.

Protesters gather as Taiwanese Vice President William Lai attends an event in Manhattan in New York, the United States, on August 13, 2023. © Reuters – Jeenah Moon

After completing the goal of his trip in Paraguay, Lai is expected to stop again in the United States, but this time in San Francisco, to have dinner with Taiwanese in the city.

